Registered Democrat Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Man Over Political Argument

According to WFLA, 44-year-old Brian Sebring was arrested on Monday after he allegedly carried a firearm to the home of 46-year-old Alex Stephens and opened fire.

The altercation seems to have been rooted in an escalating war of words that began on the social media site. Authorities believe Sebring was motivated to visit the victim’s home after Stephens sent increasingly threatening messages online.

“After receiving several explicit messages and threats, the defendant responded to the victim’s home to confront him reference the messages,” police reported, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It was unclear from available reports what issue sparked the vehement dispute.

Social media profiles indicate the alleged shooter is a married father of two and a registered Democrat. Both he and Stephens attended Robinson High School in Tampa. Records reveal Stephens is a convicted felon but do not show a political party affiliation.

Though investigators describe Stephens as the victim in the shooting, they say both men likely contributed to the rhetorical escalation that precipitated it. – READ MORE

A former Georgia congressional candidate was arrested this week and charged with the murder of her former campaign staffer.

Kellie Lynn Collins, who ran as a Democrat in Georgia’s 10th congressional district, was charged with murder after police found 41-year-old Curt Cain fatally shot inside of his home in Aiken County, South Carolina on Tuesday, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

Cain served as Collins’ treasurer during her campaign, according to election filings. She dropped out of the race prior to the Democratic primary.

Police found Cain after they were called to the home to do a wellness check, according to WRDW-TV. Investigators said they believe he died on Aug. 4 from loss of blood due to the gunshot wound.

“I didn’t think anything like this could happen,” Clayborn Thigpen, her former campaign manager, told the Chronicle, adding he had not spoken to them in a few months. – READ MORE

