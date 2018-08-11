NY Times Writer Calls for Media To Work Together To Take Down Trump

In an op-ed published Wednesday afternoon, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman asserted that the news media should work together to focus on Trump’s personality over his economic influence.

He claimed that the goal of this would be to diminish Trump’s popularity with Republican voters, according to the Washington Examiner.

This, in turn, would possibly discourage GOP voters from voting for Trump and supporting him, which could possibly benefit the Democrats.

“Some healthy soul searching is taking place in newsrooms across the country these days over whether the mainstream media should be covering President Trump’s every tweet and rally,” Friedman stated in his op-ed.

“My answer: Absolutely! It’s the right thing for us to do professionally, and, as last night’s election results indicated, it’s the right thing to do politically if you want to see a check on Donald Trump’s power.” – READ MORE

The New York Times, one of President Trump’s favorite targets for criticism, reported $24 million in profit in the second quarter of 2018 thanks to an increase in digital subscriptions.

The news outlet announced Wednesday that it added 109,000 digital-only subscribers from April-June, amounting to $99 million in revenue. That money helped offset a decline in print advertising, the company said.

Total revenue for The New York Times increased about 2 percent compared with the first quarter of 2018.

The news outlet boasts 2.9 million digital-only subscribers and 3.8 million total subscribers, it said. – READ MORE

