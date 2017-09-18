Nikki Haley: If US Defends Itself, ‘North Korea Will Be Destroyed’ (VIDEO)

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley continues to talk tough on North Korea, promising the rogue regime they will be destroyed if the United States is forced to defend itself.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked Haley if the president’s promise of “fire and fury” referred to a military option with North Korea.

