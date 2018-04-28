True Pundit

TV

San Francisco drug users shoot up in the middle of rush hour at rail station in shocking video

Posted on by
Share:

Dozens of drug users — some slumped over and others shooting up — are becoming near-permanent fixtures at some San Francisco rail stations, with a shocking video this week showing rush hour commuters hurrying past the addicts to reach the trains.

The video, taken at the Civic Center BART and Muni stations, also appeared to show a group of unconscious men and women — and vomit — on both sides of the hallway.

“Every day. Every morning. 5:30 to 6 o’clock. You can see there’s dozens of them. Needles everywhere. Crack. Heroin,” Shannon Gafford, who shot the video, told CBS San Francisco. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

San Francisco drug users shoot up in the middle of rush hour at rail station in shocking video
San Francisco drug users shoot up in the middle of rush hour at rail station in shocking video

Dozens of drug users -- some slumped over and others shooting up -- are becoming near-permanent fixtures at some San Francisco rail stations, with a shocking video this week showing rush hour commuters hurrying past the addicts to reach the trains.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: