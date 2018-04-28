San Francisco drug users shoot up in the middle of rush hour at rail station in shocking video

Dozens of drug users — some slumped over and others shooting up — are becoming near-permanent fixtures at some San Francisco rail stations, with a shocking video this week showing rush hour commuters hurrying past the addicts to reach the trains.

The video, taken at the Civic Center BART and Muni stations, also appeared to show a group of unconscious men and women — and vomit — on both sides of the hallway.

“Every day. Every morning. 5:30 to 6 o’clock. You can see there’s dozens of them. Needles everywhere. Crack. Heroin,” Shannon Gafford, who shot the video, told CBS San Francisco. – READ MORE

