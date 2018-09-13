Reddit bans QAnon subreddit

Reddit has banned a forum dedicated to QAnon, saying users repeatedly violated its content policies.

“As of September 12, r/greatawakening has been banned due to repeated violations of the terms of our content policy,” a Reddit spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. “We are very clear in our site terms of service that posting content that incites violence, disseminates personal information, or harasses will get users and communities banned from Reddit.” – READ MORE

The hacking collective Anonymous is pledging to expose the people behind the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

The anarchist hacking group slammed the QAnon conspiracy as potentially dangerous and driven by a “brainless political agenda” in a video posted Sunday to what is widely considered the most reliable Anonymous Twitter account.

“We will not sit idly by while you take advantage of the misinformed and poorly educated,” the group said in the video, which was posted with the hashtags #OpQ and #OpQAnon.

The video depicts various figures with Anonymous masks acting out certain aspects of the QAnon conspiracy against a constant backdrop of the letter “Q.” – READ MORE