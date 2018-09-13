Manafort seeks plea deal without special counsel cooperation: report

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is pushing for a plea deal that would keep him from having to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, ABC News reports.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Manafort, who was convicted of multiple charges last month, is in negotiations to reach a potential deal to avoid his second trial, coming up in Washington, D.C.

Citing sources familiar with negotiations, ABC News reported Wednesday afternoon that Manafort’s team is pushing for the deal not to include cooperation, at least as it relates to President Trump.

Mueller's office is reportedly seeking cooperation from Manafort for information related to Trump and the 2016 campaign.

Sam Patten, a former associate of Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to illegally acting as a foreign agent and has agreed to cooperate with government prosecutors.

Patten pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a federal law governing foreign lobbying, in federal court in D.C. on Friday.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson accepted his guilty plea.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, followed by supervised release for up to three years, and could be fined up to $250,000 for the offense.

As part of his plea agreement, Patten has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Special counsel Robert Mueller referred Patten's case to the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C., William Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, confirmed to The Hill.