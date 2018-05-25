Hairstylist Claimed Client With Vegas Shooter’s Last Name Said Months Before Las Vegas Massacre That Concert Venue Was Vulnerable

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Police Department released documents showing a hairstylist told police that a client who happened to share the Las Vegas shooter’s last name and other notable characteristics said months before the Las Vegas massacre that he couldn’t believe an outdoor arena had been built because a shooter could fire into the crowd from the casino across the way.

The Las Vegas mass shooter, a retired accountant, real estate investor and high-stakes gambler, murdered 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the worst mass shooting in American history last October 1, when he fired from his room at the Mandalay Bay resort into the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The hairstylist said after the client with the shooter’s last name made the comments, a woman later arrived; the hairstylist believed it was the shooter’s girlfriend. The hairstylist told police, “I asked her, ‘Do you know what he’s been saying to me?”‘ She continued, “She’s like, ‘Oh, what, about somebody shooting into a crowd and, you know, wanting to hurt a lot of people?’” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1