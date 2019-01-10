Red Lobster Caves to Left-Wing Blacklist Campaign, Pulls Ads from Tucker Carlson’s Show

Restaurant Chain Red Lobster Is The Latest Company To Cave To Pressure From The Far-left Blacklisting Campaign Against Tucker Carlson, Announcing Tuesday That They Would No Long Advertise On Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The Wrap reports that Red Lobster confirmed their removal of ads from Tucker Carlson’s prime time show, saying in a statement, “Red Lobster’s advertising buying guidelines reflect our core values and commitment to supporting programming that represents the highest standards of good taste, fair practice and objectivity.”

“We reserve the right to make changes to our purchases when the dialogue is no longer in line with our criteria.”

Red Lobster is the latest company to pull ads from Carlson’s show. He faced an ad boycott last month over comments criticizing American immigration policy, and he is once again in the crosshairs of the far-left over comments he made about many women who do not want to marry men who earn less than them.- READ MORE