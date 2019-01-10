Graham: If We ‘Undercut’ Trump on Wall, It’s ‘The End of Our Party,’ ‘We Deserve to Be Punished’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that now is the best chance for Republicans to get border wall funding for President Trump now, and if they don’t do it “that’s the end of his presidency and the end of our party, and we deserve to be punished if we give in now.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “[I]f the president doesn’t take the stand here, fully, do you see any other path that he can use that he will get the money to stop the crimes from happening on our southern border, the drug trafficking, human trafficking, some criminal elements that want to cross over our border?”

Graham said, “This is the best chance I have seen to get a deal. The president made a compelling case tonight for more border security. … I am bound and determined to see this thing through. There should be a deal where we secure the border, give the president the wall money he needs, and try to fix other problems, like TPS reform and maybe do something for the DACA population.” – READ MORE