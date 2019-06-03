Red light cameras banned in Texas

Drivers in the Lone Star State are about to be seeing less red.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday evening he signed legislation that bans red light cameras across the state.

House Bill 1361, authored by Republican state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, would prohibit the use of “photographic traffic signal enforcement systems.”

RED-LIGHT CAMERAS COME UNDER FIRE, AT LEAST 7 STATES TRYING TO BAN THEM

The Republican governor took to Twitter to give people a personal view of him signing House Bill 1631.

“Hi, Governor Greg Abbott here at the capitol on Saturday, signing bills,” he said.

Seconds later, the governor held up the bill with his signature, saying the document “is now law.” – READ MORE