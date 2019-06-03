New York Times Unmasks Honduran Community Fighting MS-13

The New York Times unmasked a group of freedom fighters in Honduras who dared to take on the much-feared MS-13 gang. The U.S. publication printed their names, published photographs of their faces, families, and homes — allegedly without permission — thus putting a target on the members of the self-defense group.

In outrage, an author in Honduras called out the New York Times in a column for the local publication Contra Corriente for exposing the community to the wrath of the brutal gang. Rather than simply tell their story, the foreign journalists from Times turned the freedom fighters into easy targets by outing their identities and printing photographs of the group and their loved ones as well as marking the location of their homes.

On May 4, the New York Times published a story by Azam Ahmed with photographs by Tyler Hicks headlined Inside Gang Territory in Honduras : Either They Kill Us or We Kill Them about a community in a rough neighborhood of San Pedro Sula called Rivera Hernandez. Locals claim the publication of their personal information “will speed up the death they had been waiting for”, wrote Juan Jose Martinez D Aubuisson, a local author who has written various books on MS-13.

“The report goes over the history of a group of young men who decided to fight MS13 to keep it from entering their neighborhood and the destruction that (MS13) brings,” Martinez wrote. “As it was expected, they lost. Some were kidnapped and some ran away. The people from the neighborhood, including men and women, have taken up the fight against the great gang.” – READ MORE