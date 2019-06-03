Illegal Aliens Get Minimum Sentences for Killing Couple, Raping 12-Year-Old

Two illegal aliens received prison sentences of 12 to 2o years, one for killing a young couple in a sanctuary city and another for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Angel Family of 34-year-old Logan Wilson and his wife 32-year-old Jessica Wilson is outraged after an illegal alien was sentenced to just 12 years in prison after killing the young couple in a drunk driving crash in August 2018 in the sanctuary city of Marion County, Oregon.

Weeks ago, illegal alien Eduardo de la Lima Vargas from Mexico received a sentence of 12 years after killing the Wilsons, leaving their three young children now without parents, in a drunk driving crash where the couple’s motorcycle was wedged under the illegal alien’s pickup truck, Breitbart News originally reported.

According to prosecutors, Lima Vargas was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .10 percent when he hit and killed Logan and Jessica Wilson. – READ MORE