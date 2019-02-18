Red Flag Law, Universal Background Checks Fail to Stop Illinois Shooting

A Red Flag Law And Universal Background Checks Failed To Stop The Aurora, Illinois, Shooting That Killed Five People Friday.

Illinois also licenses all gun owners, but gun control was impotent to stop the shooting.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 45-year-old Gary Martin opened fire at Henry Pratt Company around 1:20 pm. He allegedly fatally wounded five individuals, then exchanged fire with officers before being killed during a shootout.

WBEZ radio reports that Martin’s sister said he was laid off two weeks ago and was “very depressed.” – READ MORE