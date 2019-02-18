Aurora: Mexico introduces an all-you-can-drink tequila train

TEQUILA, Mexico — Calling all tequila lovers! It’s time to board the Jose Cuervo Express.

Yes, you read that correctly. Jose Cuervo is now operating an all-you-can-drink tequila train.

According to their website, you can choose from three ticket levels before boarding the Jose Cuervo Express.

All three ticket levels include a round-trip train ride from Guadalajara, Mexico to Tequila, Mexico, an open bar and snacks on the train, tequila tastings, a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery and a Mexican cultural show.

The most basic ticket level is for the Express wagons which hold 62 passengers. The seats are divided into groups of four, each featuring a glass-holder, and can be reclined for maximum comfort. Some express coaches have a bar while others are designed to accommodate families. – READ MORE