Travelers to be provided ‘nonbinary’ gender option by some airlines: report

Travelers booking with certain U.S. airlines will reportedly soon be offered new gender options.

The adjustment will provide passengers alternate choices when booking their tickets, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

The modification is being put into effect as a means to promote inclusivity, according to the airlines.

“Undisclosed” or “unspecified” will reportedly be among the new options made available.

The booking tools used to arrange flights on American, Delta and United airlines are currently being restructured with the new selection, which is expected to be changed in the coming weeks, they told The Associated Press.

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller was optimistic about the rollout while noting that the company has "a very diverse customer base."