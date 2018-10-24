Records contradict Gillum, show undercover FBI agents gave him ‘Hamilton’ tickets

Records show that undercover FBI agents gave Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) a ticket to “Hamilton” in 2016, contrary to his campaign’s previous explanation.

Former lobbyist Adam Corey’s lawyer, Chris Kise, released the records Tuesday, only two weeks before the gubernatorial election in which Gillum narrowly leads his Republican opponent, former Rep. Ron DeSantis, according to RealClearPolitics.

The documents were originally reported by the Tampa Bay Times, and Kise forwarded them to The Hill.

Text messages between Gillum and former lobbyist Adam Corey, who set up meetings with the agents, according to the Times, show Gillum knew the tickets came from “Mike Miller.”

“Miller” was posing as a developer delving into city corruption, but was actually a federal agent investigating Tallahassee public corruption, the Times reports.

“Mike Miller and the crew have tickets for us for Hamilton tonight at 8 p.m.,” Corey wrote to Gillum on Aug. 10, 2016. – READ MORE