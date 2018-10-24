    True Pundit

    Trump: If You Want Hillary Investigated, I’ll Have to Nominate Her to SCOTUS (VIDEO)

    Posted on
    At a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz, President Trump said that if attendees want Hillary Clinton thoroughly investigated for alleged federal crimes, he will have to nominate her to the Supreme Court.

    Trump blasted the media and the Democrats for attempting to tarnish Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

    “If you want them to investigate Hillary Clinton, we’ll just have to nominate her to the Supreme Court,” he said.

    "Let's see how she does."

