Trump: If You Want Hillary Investigated, I’ll Have to Nominate Her to SCOTUS (VIDEO)

At a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz, President Trump said that if attendees want Hillary Clinton thoroughly investigated for alleged federal crimes, he will have to nominate her to the Supreme Court.

President Trump: “But if you want the fake news to finally investigate Hillary Clinton… we’ll just have to nominate Hillary Clinton to the United States Supreme Court. ” https://t.co/CacXXsTOx3 pic.twitter.com/XOjDY7e3bv — The Hill (@thehill) October 24, 2018

Trump blasted the media and the Democrats for attempting to tarnish Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

“If you want them to investigate Hillary Clinton, we’ll just have to nominate her to the Supreme Court,” he said.

"Let's see how she does."