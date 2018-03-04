Record number of women running in Texas primaries

A record number of women are running in Texas congressional primaries this year, ABC News reported Sunday.

At least 50 women are campaigning for congressional seats in Texas, joining 110 women running for local office across the state.

Some of the women said they were inspired to run to oppose President Trump and his policies.

Alma Arrendondo-Lynch, who is also running for Hurd’s seat as a Republican, said she was in the race to back the Trump administration.

“If we get enough people that are conservatives like myself who have the passion in their heart, yes, we can shake up Washington,” Arrendondo-Lynch told ABC.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *