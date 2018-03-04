WATCH: Even Liberal Bill Maher Had to Shut Down Parkland Student on Second Amendment

Two survivors from the shooting at a high school in Florida joined Bill Maher on Friday to discuss gun control on his HBO show, “Real Time.”

Both David Hogg and Cameron Kasky have become major proponents of gun control in the weeks since the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed by a 19-year-old gunman.

At one point during their discussion, Kasky revealed his understanding — or lack thereof — of the Second Amendment, and even liberal Maher had to call him on it.

Kasky said the Second Amendment “is a very good piece of rhetoric defense that I’ve seen a lot because they put it as if you’re attacking a right that you’re born with.” – READ MORE

