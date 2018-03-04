Trump Sends Fragile Mainstream Media Puppets Over the Edge; Sarcastic Suggestion Sends Rabid Media into Tailspin

President Donald Trump thinks the United States may be interested in taking an example from China’s government as he praised his counterpart Xi Jinping’s efforts to extend his tenure. “He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great,” Trump told supporters in audio that was aired by CNN. “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.” Trump. The crowd of Republican donors who were listening to Trump at a Mar-a-Lago event on Saturday erupted in laughter and applause.

Trump made the comment as China’s national parliament is gathering in Beijing for meetings that are expected to conclude with appointing Xi to a second term as well as implementing a change in the country’s constitution that would allow him to stay in office indefinitely. The comments could very well become another source of tension between the United States and China mere days after Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel.

