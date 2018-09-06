REAL SACRIFICE: ‘American Sniper’ Widow Taya Kyle Rips Nike Over Kaepernick Ad

On Tuesday, Taya Kyle, the widow of Navy SEAL hero Chris Kyle, reacted to Nike’s new ad campaign featuring former NFL QB and national anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick. Taya, whose family understands real sacrifice firsthand, slammed the corporation for their widely-criticized claim that Kaepernick somehow “sacrificed everything” by taking a knee.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” says the Nike ad, laid over a photo of Kaepernick’s face.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

“Nike, I love your gear, but you exhaust my spirit on this one. Your new ad with Colin Kapernick, I get the message, but that sacrificing everything thing…. It just doesn’t play out here. Sacrificing what exactly? A career?” Taya wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “I’ve done that both times I chose to stay home and be with my kids instead of continuing my business climb… and it wasn’t sacrificing everything. It was sacrificing one career and some money and it was because of what I believe in and more importantly, who I believe in.”

“At best, that is all Colin sacrificed… some money and it’s debatable if he really lost his career over it,” she said, adding, “that whole ‘sacrificing everything’ is insulting to those who really have sacrificed everything.”- READ MORE