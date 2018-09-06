‘CRAZYTOWN’: RNC Releases Campaign Ad Showing How Unhinged Leftists Are (VIDEO)

The Republican National Committee released a new campaign ad on Wednesday showing how the Democratic Party has become completely unhinged as they have embraced leftism.

The ad specifically shows left-wing protesters at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing this week who were arrested for erratic and disruptive behavior.

Law enforcement officials have had to arrest approximately 143 protesters throughout the confirmation process, which has gone on for two days so far. – READ MORE