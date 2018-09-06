WATCH: Grassley Nukes Democrats Complaining About No Access To Kavanaugh Records

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley slammed Democrats who complained about not having access to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s records on Tuesday, revealing that his office was open 24/7 for Democrats to have access to Kavanaugh’s records and not a single Democrat showed up.

“But not all of these presidential records remain confidential. In fact, nearly two-thirds already became public,” Grassley said during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing. “These records are posted on the committee’s public website and available to the American people.”- READ MOE