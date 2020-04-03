READ: Trump’s Devastating Open Letter To Schumer: ‘I Never Knew How Bad A Senator You Are’

On Thursday, President Trump issued a devastating letter to Democrat New York Senator Chuck Schumer after Schumer issued a letter criticizing him earlier in the day.

Schumer wrote on Thursday, “As the Coronavirus spreads rapidly into every corner of our nation and its terrible, grim toll grows more severe with each passing day, the tardiness and inadequacy of this Administration’s response to the crisis becomes more painfully evident.” He snarked, “America cannot rely on a patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts to combat the awful magnitude of this pandemic. It is long past the time for your Administration to designate a senior military officer to fix this urgent problem.”

.@realDonaldTrump with a mic drop letter to Chuck Schumer. pic.twitter.com/WsREogW8gc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 2, 2020

Schumer continued, “The existing federal leadership void has left America with an ugly spectacle in which States and cities are literally fending for themselves, often in conflict and competition with each other, when trying to procure precious medical supplies and equipment.” Schumer sniped, “It must also be pointed out that while you continue to dismiss the Defense Production Act as not being needed, it is clear that the capacity of American industry has not yet been fully harnessed.”

Trump, who loves nothing more than a mano-a-mano confrontation, fired back, with this salvo as an opening shot before the fusillade began: “Dear Senator Schumer: Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites which are wrong in every way.” – READ MORE

