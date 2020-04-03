Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during coronavirus pandemic

As hospital staffs across the country battle the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to their faith to carry them through long, difficult days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a stay-at-home order Wednesday as the state has at least 101 deaths due to the virus.

Of the Sunshine State’s 7,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least 82 patients are being treated at the Jackson Health System hospitals, where a medical team gathered in a circle to pray on the helipad.

We wanted to share this beautiful moment that was captured by a staff member when members of our team spent a few extra minutes on our helipad praying for their unit, Vanderbilt employees, patients and families & all of our colleagues around the world taking care of patients. pic.twitter.com/DrnDdujhUx — Vanderbilt Health (@VUMChealth) April 1, 2020

“This is how we started our morning today,” Danny Rodriguez, senior ER tech at Jackson South Medical Center, said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday. – READ MORE

