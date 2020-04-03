Police Authorized To Pull Over Out-Of-State Drivers During Pandemic

Joe Biden’s home state has reached an all-new low. Jack-booted Democrats.

Police in Delaware have been given the authority to pull over out-of-state drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. Delaware State Police say Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency declaration “authorizes any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving within the state simply because it is displaying out-of-state tags.”

Once pulled over, state police say the officer will ask questions about the driver’s travel, who will then be told that “they are required by law to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Delaware, or immediately return to their home state.”

Coronavirus Delaware: Two More Wilmington Police Officers Test Positive For COVID-19

The order does not apply to out-of-state drivers on I-95, I-295, or I-495. Out-of-state drivers are allowed to pass through Delaware while traveling to another state. READ MORE:

