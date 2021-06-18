Ratings Free Fall: CNN’s Brian Stelter Loses 72% Of Viewers In 2021

The ratings of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” plunged to their lowest level of the year this weekend, even as host Brian Stelter continues to dedicate every episode to criticizing the credibility of Fox News.

In all, his show has lost 72% of its viewers since its high point on January 10.

The new nadir came one week after Stelter all but begged White House spokesperson Jen Psaki to tell him how his network could better conform its coverage to the Biden administration’s talking points.

The latest episode of Stelter’s show failed to attract 1 million viewers for the 11th week in a row. A mere 752,000 total viewers tuned in to watch Stelter critique the media — usually heavily focused on the more successful Fox News — on Sunday. That’s down from a peak of 2.7 million viewers following the January 6 Capitol riot.

CNN’s ratings have steadily contracted ever since the breach breathed life into its sagging viewership. Stelter attracted 1.3 million viewers in February, 1.02 million in March, 917,000 in April, and 836,000 in May.

Stelter’s numbers look worse when measured by audience members who belong to advertisers’ most coveted demographic, the 25-to-54-year-old viewer. Only 129,000 people among that cash-rich cohort watched.- READ MORE

