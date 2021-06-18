Victoria’s Secret ditches supermodel angels, replaces them with ‘women famous for their achievements’ including Megan Rapinoe

The New York Times reported that Victoria’s Secret will now be represented by a group called the VS Collective, comprised of “women famous for their achievements and not their proportions.”

In addition to Rapinoe, the collective includes 17-year-old Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, size 14 model “and inclusivity advocate” Paloma Elsessor, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Brazilian trans model Valentino Sampaio, model and South Sudanese refugee Adut Akech, and Amanda de Cadenet, “the photographer and founder of #Girlgaze, the digital platform for female photographers.”

Martin Waters, former head of Victoria’s Secret’s international business and its new CEO as of February, explained to The Times of the company’s rebranding, “When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

When the news hit Twitter, people overwhelmingly predicted doom for Victoria’s Secret over their decision. “How To Destroy Your Brand 101,” one person wrote, with a laughing emoji. Another tweeted, “Hoooboy. RIP @VictoriasSecret.” Someone else replied, “reading the tweets seems like vast vast vast majority is hating this decision lol We can add Victoria secret bankruptcy list for 2022.” – READ MORE

