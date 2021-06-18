LOSING IT: Read Lori Lightfoot’s DERANGED Emails to Staff

On Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson roasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-No Whites Need Apply) after The Chicago Tribune revealed the mayor’s abusive behavior in emails to her staff.

“She needs help,” Carlson said of the mayor. “But not as much help as her staff needs. Someone ought to stage a hostage extraction, for their sake.”

“In January, for example, Lori Lightfoot told her staff, ‘I need office time every day!’ She wrote that very same line 16 times in a row. ‘I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! And so on, thirteen more times. Demented,” Carlson explained.

Tucker roasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after newly released emails reveal gross mistreatment of her staff, then compares her to Jack from “The Shining:” “She needs help— but not as much help as her staff needs. Someone ought to stage a hostage extraction for their sake.” pic.twitter.com/cKBJJGGx0U — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2021

“And then, for clarity, ‘Not just once a week or some days, every day!’ And then Lightfoot wrote that exact same line ten more times, in a row,”

Lightfoot ended her email with this: ‘If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day. Have I made myself clear, finally?!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --