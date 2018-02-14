RATINGS DRAMA: CNN FBI Analyst Who Threatened Trump Breaks Down in Crying Fit Live On Air After School Shooting

Big Drama on CNN as the network’s Deep State analyst breaks down in tears after a school shooting in Florida.

More fake news?

You be the judge.

Wow, Philip Mudd, a former FBI agent who has interviewed terrorists broke down crying talking about the latest school shooting pic.twitter.com/Kp4rMfcS3L — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 14, 2018



Just two weeks ago Philip Mudd threatened Trump on behalf of the FBI:

“You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908,” Mudd said on CNN’s The Situation Room “I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.”

Must (Not) see TV.

