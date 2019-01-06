Rashida Tlaib: ‘Trump Has Met His Match’

A Day After Vowing To “impeach The Motherf**cker,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-mi) On Friday Evening Said President Donald Trump “has Met His Match” And “he’s Just Going To Have To Deal” With It.

Tlaib told WDIV Local 4 in Detroit that Trump “needs to fully go through the impeachment process” and added that she is not going to stop being “real.”

“I’ve always been this way. No one expects me to be anything but myself. The girl from Southwest Detroit. The little sass and attitude,” Tlaib said. “I think President Trump has met his match. I don’t like bullies. I go after them the same way they go after us. And he’s just going to have to deal.”

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

She again said that Trump is "violating our Constitution and our Constitution demands" impeachment.