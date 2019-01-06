Woman allegedly sent 159K texts after single date, threatened to ‘make sushi’ of man’s kidneys

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. – A woman accused of bombarding a man with 65,000 text messages after a single date is now believed to have sent more than twice that amount.

According to court documents obtained by the Arizona Republic, then 31-year-old Jaqueline Ades, of Phoenix, sent the victim more than 159,000 texts – many of them threatening – over a 10-month period starting in July, 2017.

“I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet,” one of the alleged texts read.

Another read, “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones,” according to police.

Ades told investigators they met on a site called Luxy, which advertises that it can connect users with “verified millionaires.”

In July 2017, Ades was found parked outside of the victim’s Paradise Valley home, police said. Officers found Ades still outside the victim’s home when they arrived and told her to leave, officials said. Shortly after, the man started to receive threatening text messages from the suspect. – READ MORE