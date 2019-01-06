Hillary Clinton meets with Dem 2020 hopefuls seeking her support, gives advice: report

Hillary Clinton has reportedly met with a number of possible candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee — a process that is believed to have gone on for months.

Candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, have met with the 2016 nominee, according to Axios, and that she has meetings scheduled with other hopefuls.

“A bunch have picked her brain,” a longtime Clinton confidant said.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that they are not just asking for advice, but seeking her support if they choose to run. While Clinton has largely retired from public life, she still holds significant sway with some areas of the Democratic Party and she could play a role as kingmaker in what like is likely to be a packed primary field.

“People are direct in saying they want her support,” a source told the outlet. “Others are reaching out.”

Axios reports that candidates know she’s the most valuable endorser in the party not named Obama.” – READ MORE