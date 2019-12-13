Journalists Left Disappointed After Trump White House Cancels Media Christmas Party Again

Journalists for The New York Times and CNN may not love President Donald Trump, but they definitely loved their yearly invitation to the White House media Christmas party — a party that Trump has cancelled, to their great dismay, for two years running.

The White House did not officially announce, this year, that they would not be holding the annual event but, Politico reports, no on on the president’s staff put the media party on the White House’s official schedule, depriving the White House Press Corps of an evening of fun, frivolity, finger foods, and photo opportunities.

Instead, select journalists were given tickets for private White House tours.

Every day. In every way. Trump destroys American institutions while wrapping himself in warped populism and lurching toward dictatorship. if it gets much worse it won’t be reecoverable. In fact it might be over already. Just a question of how badly he will cheat in the election. https://t.co/dmXqkdkNWK — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 12, 2019

"The White House Christmas press party was not put on the holiday schedule this year," a White House official told Politico. "We have accommodated members of the media and their families who have asked to see the holiday decorations."