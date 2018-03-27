Entertainment Politics
Rapper Who Performed At ‘March For Our Lives’ Was Arrested Last Year For Carrying A Concealed Weapon
On Saturday, rapper Vic Mensa sang for the gun control crowd at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. One seeming irony: not only has Mensa owned guns, but he was arrested last year in Beverly Hills, California, and booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.
To @KillerMike : YOU DONT NEED AN AR-15. As a black man & fellow gun owner I would like to have a debate with you about your stances on gun-control.
— vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 24, 2018
Mensa had been pulled over in February 2017 for running a stop sign and having tinted windows. He told police he had a gun in his car and showed them his concealed carry permit, but according to police, the permit was from another state. He was released on $35,000 bail after spending one night in jail.
In July 2017, according to TMZ, Mensa got two years probation after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed firearm in his car. The police dropped the second count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm.- READ MORE
