Rapper Who Performed At ‘March For Our Lives’ Was Arrested Last Year For Carrying A Concealed Weapon

On Saturday, rapper Vic Mensa sang for the gun control crowd at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. One seeming irony: not only has Mensa owned guns, but he was arrested last year in Beverly Hills, California, and booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.

To @KillerMike : YOU DONT NEED AN AR-15. As a black man & fellow gun owner I would like to have a debate with you about your stances on gun-control. — vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 24, 2018

Mensa had been pulled over in February 2017 for running a stop sign and having tinted windows. He told police he had a gun in his car and showed them his concealed carry permit, but according to police, the permit was from another state. He was released on $35,000 bail after spending one night in jail.

In July 2017, according to TMZ, Mensa got two years probation after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed firearm in his car. The police dropped the second count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1