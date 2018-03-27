Hollywood’s March Box Office A Complete Disaster

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “March revenue through Sunday was an estimated $722.5 million, a 28 percent decline from the same time period last year ($997.3 million).”

Beginning with the release of “A Wrinkle In Time,” tent-pole picture after tent-pole picture failed to captivate audiences. Both “Tomb Raider” and “Wrinkle” failed to unseat the juggernaut “Black Panther,” and neither broke the key $100 million mark in combined totals on their respective opening weekends. “Black Panther” finally fell below number one this past weekend — weeks after its debut -—with the release of “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” but even that scored a tepid $28 million on a $155 million budget plus marketing.

Compare those dismal numbers with last year’s March totals, when studios earned a domestic box office score of $1.2 billion with titles like “Beauty and the Beast” ($504 million), “Logan “($226 million), “The Boss Baby” ($175 million) and “Kong: Skull Island”($168 million). – READ MORE

