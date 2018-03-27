Hillary Clinton lost the presidency because of sexism, former aide Jennifer Palmieri says

Hillary Clinton’s former communications director Jennifer Palmieri on Monday cited sexism as a key factor in why the 2016 Democratic nominee for president lost the election.

“Fundamentally, I think there’s just something they find suspicious in a woman looking to succeed,” Palmieri told NBC “Today” host Megyn Kelly in a conversation about Clinton’s loss.

Kelly asked if Clinton’s role as the former first lady and being associated with the Whitewater controversy, as well as the email server and Democratic National Committee email scandal, were not factors in her loss.

“I think that a man would have survived that [email scandal] and I think that there was going to be something in the campaign that ended, the emails, if it weren’t the emails, it would have been something else,” Palmieri explained. – READ MORE

