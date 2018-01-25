Rapper-Turned-Jihadi Killed in US Airstrike

A rapper-turned-jihadi propagandist has now bitten the dust thanks to a U.S. airstrike. The airstrike wiped him out in Syria on Wednesday, reported The Guardian.

A recent pro-Islamic State terror group media group has released pictures showing rapper Denis Cuspert in a bloodied blue track suit, appearing to be very dead. This comes after Cuspert was originally thought to be dead three years earlier, but was later shown to be alive.

Cuspert, who went by the name of Abu Talha al-Almani, was known for his radical Islamist propagandist videos. He was so well-known for them that many called him the “Goebbels of ISIS.”

While Joseph Goebbels was well-known for promoting Nazi propaganda, Cuspert was known for promoting Islamic State ideology and targeting younger men who were were outcasts or loners.

“There was this whole subculture that these guys were buying into: a macho world of clandestine behavior beyond social norms,” Shiraz Maher, the deputy director of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence at King’s College London, told The Guardian, “A lot of the appeal to these people was based on masculinity and bravado rather than something ideological or religious,” he added.– READ MORE

The Islamic State group is reportedly recruiting hundreds of Islamic insurgents for a new offensive in the Philippines, luring in fighters with the promise of riches.

Humam Abdul Najib, a senior Islamic State group terrorist also known as Abu Dar, managed to survive the Battle of Marawi — a bloody conflict that lasted five months, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and left around 1,000 dead.

During the fighting in Marawi, the jihadis blew open vaults at Landbank, the Philippine National Bank and the Al Amanah Islamic Bank. They also looted pawn shops and jewelry stores.

“They were saying it was a gift from Allah. They would say ‘Allahu Akbar’” while they were robbing banks, a Christian construction worker captured by the militants revealed. – READ MORE

The Pentagon says it killed 150 ISIS fighters in an airstrike in eastern Syria, while the U.S. federal government was shut down Saturday.

The airstrike took in one of the last remaining pockets of ISIS control along the Euphrates River near the border between Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East.

While ISIS has lost 98 percent of its territory, the remaining 2 percent held by the terror group includes an area around the Syrian city of Al-Shaafah, where the strike took place. Top U.S. military officials believe the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is hiding in the area.

U.S.-backed fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) “assisted in target observation prior to the strikes,” according to a statement announcing the airstrike. – READ MORE