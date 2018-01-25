James Woods Tees Off on Liberals With Hilarious Picture … If Hillary Had Won …

So, while most of Hollywood may have been feting the participants in the second round of Women’s Marches, which took place this past weekend, Woods was pointing out just how ridiculous they really were.

Woods found one picture in particular and decided to make it the face of the kind of liberal that would have been in charge of America had Hillary Clinton won:

That moment when you realize an entire nation dodged a bullet… pic.twitter.com/DfXDuKkBkF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 23, 2018

Yikes. That looks like a Ralph Steadman illustration from a hypothetical “Fear and Loathing at the 2018’s Women’s March.” Except it’s real. Ironically, Hillary never considered whether this is really “What Happened.” – READ MORE

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods doubled down on the stern warning he issued to President Donald Trump in early January, reminding him of his campaign promises and what will happen if he breaks them.

Almost FOUR MILLION illegal aliens will be in a position to tip the scales of any election. Democrats will destroy our fundamental democratic process gladly. If you allow this, Mr. President, history will remember it as your personal failure. #DumpDACA https://t.co/kK8YJM4xKV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

This DACA scam works just like the death penalty “reforms” promulgated by Democrats. First they argue against death penalty by howling for “life sentences without parole.” Once they get that, they immediately start parole appeals. #DumpDACA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

Mr. President, you made one promise. You said the illegal immigration nightmare of lawbreakers taking American jobs was over. Now man up and keep your promise. #Obama pulled this scam with the stroke of a pen and you can end it the same way. #DumpDACA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

You kneel down to this #DACA scam and this photo will haunt you right out of the White House… pic.twitter.com/X36eYMUEaN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

Woods’ comments come as the Democrats voted against a continuing resolution proposed by the Republicans on Friday which has led to a shut down of non-essential government services. Democrats are demanding protections for 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, which is allegedly driven by the desire to control their votes in future elections, according to a leaked Democratic memo written by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri.- READ MORE