German Woman Who Joined ISIS Sentenced to Death by Hanging

Why anybody would want to join a defeated organization baffles me, but that’s exactly what one German woman did when she decided to join the Islamic State.

Now, that dumb decision is going to cost her more than she ever imagined.

Last July, Iraqi forces defeated Islamic State terror group fighters in Mosul and pushed them out of the city.

As a result, a group of women were captured after the battle. One unnamed German woman is said to have been a part of the group and has now been sentenced to hang, thanks to a ruling by an Iraqi court.

The Independent reported that the the court in Baghdad “convicted the unnamed German woman of ‘providing logistical support and assistance to the terrorist group to commit crimes’ and has ordered her execution.” – READ MORE

The Islamic State group is reportedly recruiting hundreds of Islamic insurgents for a new offensive in the Philippines, luring in fighters with the promise of riches.

Humam Abdul Najib, a senior Islamic State group terrorist also known as Abu Dar, managed to survive the Battle of Marawi — a bloody conflict that lasted five months, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and left around 1,000 dead.

During the fighting in Marawi, the jihadis blew open vaults at Landbank, the Philippine National Bank and the Al Amanah Islamic Bank. They also looted pawn shops and jewelry stores.

“They were saying it was a gift from Allah. They would say ‘Allahu Akbar’” while they were robbing banks, a Christian construction worker captured by the militants revealed. – READ MORE

The Pentagon says it killed 150 ISIS fighters in an airstrike in eastern Syria, while the U.S. federal government was shut down Saturday.

The airstrike took in one of the last remaining pockets of ISIS control along the Euphrates River near the border between Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East.

While ISIS has lost 98 percent of its territory, the remaining 2 percent held by the terror group includes an area around the Syrian city of Al-Shaafah, where the strike took place. Top U.S. military officials believe the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is hiding in the area.

U.S.-backed fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) “assisted in target observation prior to the strikes,” according to a statement announcing the airstrike. – READ MORE