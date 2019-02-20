Sanders campaign says it raised $1 million in less than 4 hours

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) raised $1 million in the hours after he launched a 2020 bid for the White House, his campaign said on Tuesday.

The fundraising announcement came just 3 1/2 hours after Sanders announced that he was mounting a second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The $1 million haul is made up of donations from people in all 50 states, his campaign said. The early number puts him on track to surpass the $1.5 million his campaign raised in the first 24 hours after announcing his first White House run in 2015.Another 2020 contender, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), raked in the same amount — $1.5 million — in the 24 hours after announcing her candidacy last month.

Sanders has built a reputation disavowing special interest and corporate money in politics.