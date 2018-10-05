Rand Paul’s Wife Calls On Cory Booker To Retract Statement Encouraging Harassment Of Senators

In an open letter published on CNN, Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called on Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to retract a statement in which he encouraged activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

In the letter, Mrs. Paul explained that her local sheriffs in Kentucky do extra patrols around her home due to their home address and her husband’s phone number being leaked on the internet. Mrs. Paul described this as “a broader effort to intimidate and threaten Republican members of Congress and their families.”

“I now keep a loaded gun by my bed,” Mrs. Paul wrote. “Our security systems have had to be expanded. I have never felt this way in my life. In the last 18 months, our family has experienced violence and threats of violence at a horrifying level.”

Mrs. Paul recalled the shooting at the congressional baseball practice where Sen. Paul hid behind a tree and when he was attacked last November by a man in their yard who broke six of Sen. Paul’s ribs and left him with lung damage and multiple bouts of pneumonia. – RED MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Wednesday for a cloture vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, setting in motion the procedure that would usher in the first vote sometime Friday and the vote on the full Senate floor on Saturday. McConnell also announced that the FBI’s updated report on Kavanaugh was ready.

On the Senate floor, McConnell said, “This evening, the Senate will receive the results of the FBI’s supplemental background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” adding that senators would “have the opportunity to review the investigators’ records.”

Early Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted that the panel had received the report after White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that the White House had transmitted the report to the Senate.

The White House contends that Senators have “ample time” to review the seventh background inquiry into Kavanaugh’s record with McConnell’s cloture filing. Those close to the situation now anticipate a confirmation vote to come some time Saturday. Precise scheduling will come from Leader McConnell. – READ MORE