ALYSSA MILANO SAYS IF ‘MEN HAVE A HARD TIME RIGHT NOW’ THAT’S THE WAY IT HAS TO BE FOR ‘EQUALITY’ (VIDEO)

Alyssa Milano said if “men have a hard time right now” that is the way it has to be “for us to have the equality and security in our country.”

“I’m filled with a lot of rage today. It started last night. I couldn’t sleep at all last night. And I just can’t believe this is where we are,” the 45-year-old actress shared during her appearance Wednesday on MSNBC when asked by the host her thoughts that a “huge portion of the population” agreed with President Donald Trump that the current environment is “a scary time for young men.”

“But I will tell you this; 34 days to the midterm election, there were 800,000 new voters on voter registration day,” the “Charmed” star shared. “I think women, I think survivors, I think men are not going to allow this to continue. We’re going to take back the House and maybe even the Senate.”

“Also, men are having a hard time right now,” she added. “I mean, come on I feel as though he’s [Trump] completely and totally belittling the intelligence of the American people.” – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Wednesday for a cloture vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, setting in motion the procedure that would usher in the first vote sometime Friday and the vote on the full Senate floor on Saturday. McConnell also announced that the FBI’s updated report on Kavanaugh was ready.

On the Senate floor, McConnell said, “This evening, the Senate will receive the results of the FBI’s supplemental background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” adding that senators would “have the opportunity to review the investigators’ records.”

Early Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted that the panel had received the report after White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that the White House had transmitted the report to the Senate.

The White House contends that Senators have “ample time” to review the seventh background inquiry into Kavanaugh’s record with McConnell’s cloture filing. Those close to the situation now anticipate a confirmation vote to come some time Saturday. Precise scheduling will come from Leader McConnell. – READ MORE