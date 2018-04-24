Rand Paul was opposed to Trump’s secretary of state nomination – until this happened

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was one of the votes that would keep President Trump’s secretary of state nomination from being confirmed – and he changed his mind Monday afternoon.

Paul tweeted Monday that he met with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state nominee, and with President Trump, and they assured him of several foreign policy tenets that assuaged his fears about the nomination.

I just finished speaking to @realDonaldTrump, after speaking to him several times today. I also met with and spoke to Director Pompeo. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

“I just finished speaking to [President Trump], after speaking to him several times today. I also met with and spoke to Director Pompeo,” he said from his social media account Monday.

“After calling continuously for weeks for Director Pompeo to support President Trump’s belief that the Iraq war was a mistake, and that it is time to leave Afghanistan, today I received confirmation the Director Pompeo agrees with [Trump],” he explained. – READ MORE

