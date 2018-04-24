2020 WATCH: Kasich signs executive order to improve state’s gun background check system

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) signed an executive order on Monday aimed at improving state compliance with the national gun background check system.

Kasich signed an order calling on three government agencies to reconvene and study how well state courts and law enforcement are reporting data to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

“This data’s not being reported,” Kasich said. “So you have people who are felons with data not being put into the NICS system, and people who have no business having guns have these guns.”

The executive order gives the agencies authority to speak with law enforcement and court clerks to gather data on NICS reporting practices and flaws. – READ MORE

