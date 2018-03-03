Rand Paul wants to repeal federal gun-free school zones

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced legislation on Thursday that would repeal a 1990 law banning guns from school zones, a move that fits with his push to arm teachers and other school personnel so they can prevent school shootings like the one that took place in Florida last month.

Paul’s bill would repeal the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 and all amendments to that law.

The law bans weapons in and around all public and private K-12 schools, with limited exceptions. Its supporters say the law is needed to reduce violence at schools.

But Paul is a long-time advocate of allowing some teachers to be armed, and has argued along with other conservatives that current law makes schools easy targets for mass shootings. – READ MORE

