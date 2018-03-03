Colorado Lawmakers Wear Bulletproof Vests In Fear Of Democrat Rep Accused Of Sexual Harassment

On Friday, two Democratic Colorado lawmakers revealed that they have been wearing bulletproof vests for weeks out of fear of a Democratic representative they felt could snap and retaliate against them for speaking out on behalf of multiple women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

Democratic Rep. Alec Garnett (Denver) and Democratic Rep. Matt Gray (Broomfield) told the House chamber they were worried about what Democrat Rep. Steve Lebsock would do since they were pushing for him to be expelled from the legislature, The Denver Post reported.

At a hearing to decide if the Colorado House will expel State Rep. Steve Lebsock over sexual harassment allegations, two Colorado lawmakers – Democratic State Reps. Alec Garnett and Matt Gray – say they wear bulletproof vests out of fear of retaliation from Lebsock. pic.twitter.com/E0n4pVD9Np — Erin Powell (@erinepowell) March 2, 2018

The Daily Wire reported in November that Lebsock was accused by at least 10 women of sexual harassment, although he believes that he is the one who is the victim of sexual harassment.

Garnett said on Friday that he was specifically concerned about Lebsock being violent, accusing him of threatening to “take me down.” – READ MORE

