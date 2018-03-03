Another outdoor retailer announces changes to their firearm sales policy after Parkland shooting

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, another outdoor goods retailer has announced changes to their firearm sales policy. Maine-based L.L. Bean has announced that they will no longer sell either firearms or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.

The company made their announcement from their corporate Twitter page, stating that they had reviewed their policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting and decided to make the change.

In the wake of this shooting we have reviewed our policy on firearm sales, and we will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21. ^kw — L.L.Bean (@LLBean) March 2, 2018

L.L. Bean is not a major firearms dealer, specializing instead in outdoor apparel. They do not sell guns or ammunition online and most of their stores do not sell guns or ammunition. L.L. Bean joins Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fred Meyer, and Walmart in announcing changes to their firearm sales policies after the Parkland shooting. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *