Rand Paul Says He Will Probably Disclose Whistleblower’s Name, Calls Him a ‘Material Witness’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Tuesday he will probably disclose the name of the whistleblower whose complaint prompted House Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

He told reporters Tuesday evening that he “probably will” disclose the whistleblower’s name, according to reports.

“I’m more than willing to, and I probably will at some point,” he said, according to the Hill. “There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name.”

The New York Times first identified the whistleblower as a male who works as a CIA analyst. RealClearInvestigations was the first media outlet to report that it is likely CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella.

Ciaramella joined the National Security Council in 2015 and worked with former Vice President Joe Biden. He stayed on at the NSC until 2017, when he was suspected of leaks to the media. He reportedly returned to his home agency.

Paul said during the rally on Monday: We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. – READ MORE