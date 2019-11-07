Hillary Insists U.S. Is No Longer World Leader Because of Trump

Democrat Hillary Clinton suggested on Tuesday that the United States has “abdicated” its role on the global stage “as a country that leads the world toward a more hopeful future.”

She blamed this on President Donald Trump — specifically citing his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

On the climate crisis and on so many other fronts, the United States has abdicated its position as a country that leads the world toward a more hopeful future. Let’s start changing that at the polls today—and a year from now in 2020. https://t.co/30aDsnEGPF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 5, 2019

“In international climate discussions, we will continue to offer a realistic and pragmatic model — backed by a record of real world results — showing innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions, and more secure sources of energy,” Pompeo stated.

